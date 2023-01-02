Ali Qoli Aqa Historical Bath

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – The Ali Qoli Aqa hammam (Bath) is a historical bath in the Bidabad district of Isfahan, Iran.

It was built in 1125 by Ali Qoli Aqa, who was a courtier of two Safavid kings Suleiman I and Sultan Husayn.

The structure consists of one large hammam and a small hammam and also a Howz (pool). Each of these hammams consists of a dressing room and a Garmkhaneh (hothouse) so that they could be used in that time separately by men and women. At present, the structure is a museum and can be visited by tourists.