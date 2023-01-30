Mokarrameh Ghanbari house museum

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iranian heuristic and self-made Persian painter and winner of International Talent Prizes, the belated Mokarrameh Ghanbari's house was officially issued as a national heritage and museum.

Mokarrameh Ghanbari who was compared to the celebrated 20th century painter, Marc Chagall was born in 1928 in Darikandeh village, Mazandaran Province in the North of Iran.

Ghanbari's first painting exhibition was held in Seyhoun Art Gallery in 1995, in Tehran. She subsequently held several such exhibitions in the same gallery (1996, 1997. 1998, 2001). She won the jury's special award at the Roshd Film Festival along with a special prize of the art-literature village festival. In 2001, she was awarded an honorary certificate at the Conference of the Foundation of Iranian Women's Studies in Stockholm and was named the year's exemplary woman.

In addition, she was named the "Female Painter of 2001" by the Swedish National Museum.

Mokarrameh Ghanbari died at the age of 77 on the 24th of October 2005 in Babol. She was buried in her house.