National Day of Hamedan

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – Hamedan, located on the slopes of Alvand mountain, is the oldest city in Iran.

It dates back to over 3,000 years ago and was the capital city of the Medes' kings where had been the first site for political and administrative bodies in the ancient country.

Hamedan is one of the most important five cities significant in terms of tourism and historical monuments. The major tourist attractions of this city are the Ganj Nameh inscription, the Avicenna monument, Ali Sadr Cave, and the Baba Taher monument.