Ostrich farming in Larestan county

SHIRAZ, Nov. 03 (MNA) – The following are the photos of an ostrich farm in Larestan County of Fars Province in Iran.

Ostrich is a native bird to Africa and requires warm climate to be farmed. Such climate can easily be found in Iran and currently, twelve provinces are farming ostriches. All Iranian provinces, except those in the north, have the potential to start ostrich farming. The meat, feather, skin, liver, bones and eggs of ostriches can be used in various industries. With an annual production of 3000 tones, Iran ranks the world’s second-largest ostrich meat producer after South Africa.