Ostrich farming in S Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – The photos show the ostrich farms in Hormozgan Province, south of Iran. There are nearly 120,000 ostriches farms in Iran according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Ostrich is a native bird to Africa and requires warm climate to be farmed. Such climate can easily be found in Iran and currently twelve provinces are farming ostriches. All Iranian provinces, except those in north, have the potential to start ostrich farming. The meat, feather, skin, liver, bones and eggs of ostriches can be used in various industries. With annual production of 3000 tones, Iran ranks world’s second largest ostrich meat producer after South Africa.