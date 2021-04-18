Almond blossoms

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Almond trees flower early in the spring making them a symbol of new life in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari. The almond tree’s branches grow out and up, speckled with white or soft pink five-petal flowers in spring.

By summer, the almond tree is covered in three-to-five-inch serrated leaves. Drupes grow and mature in the fall, seven to eight months after flowering. The tree goes dormant in the winter, recharging to do it all again the following year.