Felt weaving in Shahrekord

SHAHREKORD, Dec. 14 (MNA) – One of the main handicraft products of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province is felt, which has its own special uses from the past until now.

According to the background of this profession in Shahrekord and the number of felt weaving workshops in Shahrekord, felt is mentioned as an export product of this city. Production of various felt products has led to the registration of Shahrekord as the national city of felt. Also, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari felt has the UNESCO mark and the national mark of the quality of Iranian handicrafts.