Traditional ‘Yazdi’ Cake Workshop in Yazd prov.

YAZD, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Cake ‘Yazdi’ is one of the special and delicious cookies in Yazd province which is mostly served to guests on various occasions and ceremonies.

In other parts of the country, cakes called ‘Yazdi cakes’ are cooked and offered to people but Yazdi cakes which is cooked in this province are different from these cakes in terms of shape and taste.

Cake Yazdi (Persian Cupcake) is one of the famous Persian cakes that, as its name implies, originally belongs to Yazd province in Iran.