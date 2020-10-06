Bakhtiari nomadic lifestyle

SHAHREKORD, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari is one of the key places where nomads live. In spring nomads headed for the cooler pastures of the Zagros and at the end of autumn they would return to Khuzestan Province.

The Bakhtiaris are a southwestern Iranian tribe and a subgroup of the Lurs. Bakhtiaris primarily inhabit Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari and eastern Khuzestan, Lorestan, Bushehr, and Isfahan provinces, Iran. A small percentage of Bakhtiari are still nomadic pastoralists, migrating between summer quarters and winter quarters.