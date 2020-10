GANDOMAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Gandoman Pond is located near Borujen County in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province in Iran. It has been a haven for seasonal migratory birds for centuries.

Its vegetation has caused a variety of birds to migrate to this wetland throughout the year, especially in spring and autumn. Gandoman Pond is one of the top ten birdwatching wetlands in the country.