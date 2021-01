SORKHRUD, Jan. 15 (MNA) – By traveling over 5,000 kilometers from cold regions of the world, migratory swans arrived at Sorkhrud Wetland in Mazandaran Province to spend the winter season.

The winter of Sorkhrud Wetland is more beautiful and pleasant than any other seasons, the swans that spread their wings over the cities of Sorkhrud and Mahmoudabad in Mazandaran province, indicating a new season with their melodious songs.