YAZD, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Gharbalbiz Spring with good heavenly weather is a natural attraction in the middle of the central deserts of Iran, between Mehriz and Yazd. It is called Gharbalbiz (meaning sieve) since it is made of so many holes located in the skirts of Gharbalbiz Mountain. Based on the archeological evidence, Gharbalbiz is among the most ancient attractions left from the Parthian dynasty in Yazd and in central Iran.