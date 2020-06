TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Fat'h Abad Garden, located about 25km outside Kerman, is among the most beautiful tourist attractions of the southeastern Iranian city. The history of the construction of the garden is around the year 1876, in Qajar period. The magnificently crafted mansion is comprised of multiple arcades on its ground floor and surrounding walls, all while holding up the stunning second floor with its glorious terrace.