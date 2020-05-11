“Equality, Sincere Assistance Maneuver” in Golestan prov.

GORGAN, May 11 (MNA) – Concurrent with the auspicious holy month of Ramadan and in line with supporting the needy people, livelihood foodstuff packages have been prepared for distributing among people living in the deprived and underprivileged areas and villages of Gorgan with the framework of “Equality, Sincere Assistance Maneuver”.

In this line, 1,000 warm-food packages are distributing among people living at less advantaged and urban-sprawl areas of this province. This maneuver will run until the end of holy month of Ramadan.