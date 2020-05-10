“Equality, Sincere Assistance Maneuver” in Lorestan prov.

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – At the initiative taken by the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order [EIKO], some 35,000 livelihood foodstuff packages were distributed among the needy and underprivileged provincial people, damaged by the outbreak of coronavirus.

These livelihood foodstuff packages were distributed in this province within the framework of the second stage of “Equality, Empathy and Sincere Assistance Maneuver”. Also, 83 dowries have been prepared for the young couples of the province.