ARAK, Apr. 23 (MNA) – Meighan Wetland, 15km northeast of Arak in central Iran, has been rejuvenated by the incessant springtime showers, which have been pouring in the country for weeks. The wetland hosts over 130 species of migrant birds, including cranes, ducks, flamingos, and goose throughout the year. It is also one of the most important sites for nature tourism and bird-watching in the country.