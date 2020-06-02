Nature of “Alamut” with breathtaking views in Qazvin

QAZVIN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – The “Alamut” region is one of the natural and rural areas in Qazvin province which is located at the foothills of mountains of Central Alborz in the north of Qazvin province, south of Mazandaran and Gilan provinces, east of Taleghan and west of Roudbar.

This ancient and legendary land has seen many ups and downs and is reminiscent of the impenetrable fortress of Hassan-i Sabbah as well as other castles remained by Isma’ili Dynasty and has always been at the focal attention of domestic and foreign tourists as well as many researchers and cosmologists.