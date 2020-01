TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Today, January 1, which falls on the 5th of the Islamic month of Jamadi al-Awwal, is celebrated in Iran as National Nurses Day, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the messenger of Karbala, Hazrat Zeinab (PBUH).

