HAWRAMAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – Hawraman is a mountainous region in western Iran, known for its pomegranates, or as locals call it, 'Red Jewels'. The pomegranates become ripe for picking in autumn, and then are sent to different parts of the country. Locals also use the fruit to make pomegranate molasses, a richly sour/sweet ingredient used in some Persian cuisine, like Fesenjan.