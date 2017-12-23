پارسی
Horse-riding competitions in Gonbad
TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – The 12th week of Gonbad horse-riding competitions was held on Friday in Gonbad-e Kavus with 45 contenders taking part in the competitions.
By Rahele Hesari
2017-12-23 12:23
Tags
Golestan Province
Gonbad-e Kavus
Horse Racing
Horse Riding