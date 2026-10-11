Fire erupts in tanker after being hit by projectile in Hormuz

The UK Maritime Trade Operations said it received a report of an incident in the Strait of Hormuz in which a tanker was targeted by an unknown projectile.



According to the report, the crew of the tanker, which was leaving the Strait of Hormuz, stated that its left side was struck by an unknown projectile, and a fire broke out as a result.



The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stressed that ships intending to pass through the Strait of Hormuz must comply with the announced instructions and designated routes.

MNA