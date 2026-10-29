Israeli attacks on Gaza kill at least 4 Palestinians

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians live in tents in al-Mawasi, which was designated a “safe zone” by the Israeli military years ago. However, deadly attacks continue.

Meanwhile, 11 people, including women and children, have been injured as artillery targeted a house east of Gaza City, according to an emergency services source.

Israeli forces opened fire east of al-Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.

An Israeli air strike targeted an empty apartment bloc in Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. No injuries were reported. And, Israeli artillery fire has been reported east of the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

MNA