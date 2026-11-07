Yemeni military coducts 6 operations deep inside Saudi Arabia

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, announced six operations deep in Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening.

In the first operation, King Khalid International Airport, oil storages and the Aramco company in Riyadh were targeted.

In the second operation, the Yemeni army targeted the Aramco company in Khurais, which, according to Yahya Saree, was also successful.

In the next operation, the oil pumping station belonging to the Aramco company in the "Dawadmi" area and then the gathering place of Saudi mercenaries in Najran were hit, leaving many dead and wounded.

The Yemeni army then targeted the gathering place of elements affiliated with Riyadh in the east of Al-Jawf province on three occasions, killing and wounding dozens of Saudi mercenaries

In the sixth operation, Yemeni military targeted Saudi mercenary gathering centers in the east of "Raghwan" and "Maghdhal" in Marib province, which caused many casualties among these elements. The Yemeni armed forces warned Saudi Arabia, as the murderer of children and women in this country, that "it will not spare in avenging the blood of the children of its beloved and patient nation and will pay a heavy price for every crime and aggression."

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