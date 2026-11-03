Iranian, Egyptian FMs discuss de-escalation of tensions

On Tuesday, a telephone conversation took place between Badr Abdelatty, the Foreign Minister of Egypt, and Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Nader Zaki, spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the call was part of the regular consultations between the two ministers.

He added that they discussed the latest regional developments, as well as concerns that these events could lead to a renewed escalation of tensions and military action. MNA

MNA