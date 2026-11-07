Restrictions on range of Iranian missiles lifted: IRGC spox

Speaking at a news conference on the occasion of the commemorating IRGC Aerospace Week, held at Sarcheshmeh Cultural Complex of Tehran on Saturday, IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi commemorated the glorious name and memory of martyrs of the Islamic Revolution and also 12-, and 40-day wars imposed against the country, especially martyrs of the IRGC Aerospace Force, adding, “Aerospace Week serves as a valuable opportunity to honor martyrs of the Aerospace Force, its veterans, commanders, and their esteemed families, as well as to highlight the salient achievements and performance of the IRGC Aerospace Force.”

In the beginning, he stated that Iran has built numerous underground missile cities and facilities by leveraging indigenous expertise and the country's vast geography, he underlined.

One of the IRGC Aerospace Force’s key achievements after the 12-day war was the rapid advancement of Iran’s air defense systems, General Mohebbi reiterated.

He went on to say that IRGC Aerospace Force managed to shoot down 260 enemy aircrafts during the war imposed by the United States against Iran.

"By establishing flexible production capabilities and continuing to manufacture missiles and drones under enemy bombardment, we managed to move production facilities from above ground to underground," he said, adding, "Specialized equipment will be put on display during IRGC Aerospace Week, giving the public an opportunity to see it up close."

Over the past week or two, “we have brought down seven MQM-170 reconnaissance drones intact. This is nothing but a demonstration of our technological superiority over the enemy,” the spokesman continued.

"If another war breaks out, the world will witness the IRGC Aerospace Force’s new capabilities, and our enemies will be astonished by its strength and power."

Any miscalculation by the American-Zionist terrorists will result in blows whose effects will be felt for years to come.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the brigadier general pointed to the achievements of the IRGC Aerospace Force which are the result of a series of sustained efforts and dedicated endeavors, adding, “The first strategic achievement of the IRGC Aerospace Force is the generation of indigenous knowledge and the localization of global knowledge within the aerospace industry."

Pointing to Aerospace Force’s first achievement in the realm of generating indigenous knowledge, Mohebbi stated, "This development served as the catalyst for sweeping changes within the nation’s defense and offensive industry, transforming us from an importer of military weaponry into an exporter in the aerospace sector."

The IRGC spokesperson described the second achievement of the Aerospace Force as the transformation of knowledge into industry, specifically the production of military equipment and industrial products required by the country.

Today, the IRGC Aerospace Force not only meets domestic needs but also exports its products to various nations; notable examples include the Arman missile, the 358 drone, and the Khordad-3 air defense system, he stated.

Emphasizing that Iran was primarily an importer of military weaponry in the past, he stated. "Today, in addition to meeting domestic needs, we have become an exporter of defense equipment and products—a significant achievement for the country."

He termed the third achievement of the IRGC Aerospace Force as a focus on domestic production and self-reliance, rather than procurement and dependency, stating, "Today, the Aerospace Force’s weaponry is produced based on indigenous knowledge and expertise, we do not rely on foreign nations to supply the arms, equipment, and components we require."

MNA