Yemen vows to retaliate attacks on civilian infrastructure

“These constant crimes and attacks will not go unpunished, and will certainly draw painful responses that will hit the depth of Saudi Arabia, particularly the installations belonging to parties funding the aggression,” the Yemeni foreign ministry said in a statement late on Sunday.

The statement highlighted that the Yemeni nation is currently confronting a fateful struggle and war of aggression imposed upon them, adding that Saudi Arabia, as the aggressor, does not respect any international principles or humanitarian law.

The Yemeni foreign ministry described the Yemeni nation’s rights and demands as legitimate, stressing they are not open to negotiation and bargaining.

“The incessant targeting of [Yemeni] civilian facilities will place all vital and critical installations inside Saudi Arabia in a databank of targets that Yemeni Armed Forces will pound in retaliation,” the statement read.

MNA