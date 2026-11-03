3 tankers exploded after hitting naval mines in Hormuz: IRGC

Since the early hours of this morning on Tuesday, three violating oil tankers, moving along an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz, have been struck by explosions and intense fires in such a way that fishermen in the eastern part of the Strait experienced a night illuminated by the flames.

These oil tankers, having switched off their navigation and identification systems and traversed unauthorized routes through the Strait of Hormuz, struck naval mines and exploded.

These oil tankers have been left along the southern shores of the Strait of Hormuz and are currently ablaze.

MNA/ 6998706