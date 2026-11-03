Eisenkot rules out joining Netanyahu-led cabinet: Report

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported, as opposition parties seek to form a coalition following last week’s parliamentary elections.

The broadcaster, citing unnamed sources, said Monday that Eisenkot made the remarks during a recent closed-door meeting.

“I will not sit in a [cabinet] led by Netanyahu,” he was quoted as saying.

“If Trump invites me, I will respect the president and attend, but I will stress that this concerns internal Israeli affairs, and I will prevent any interference,” Eisenkot added, according to KAN.

The remarks came after Netanyahu expressed willingness to hold talks on forming a broad cabinet while insisting he remain its leader. He also rejected a coalition dependent on the two main Arab parties, Ra’am and the Joint List.

Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats in last week’s parliamentary elections, compared with 48 for the Jewish-led opposition parties and 19 for the Arab parties, leaving neither camp with a majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Naftali Bennett’s Together party, Yair Golan’s Democrats and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party have decided to recommend Eisenkot to form the next cabinet. Expected recommendations from the two Arab lists could increase his backing to 67 lawmakers.

However, Lieberman’s refusal to join a cabinet that includes Arab parties or relies on their support remains a major obstacle to forming a coalition.

Opposition leaders are scheduled to meet Tuesday to coordinate their positions before President Isaac Herzog begins two days of consultations with parliamentary factions on Wednesday.

MNA