Yemen army hits Saudi-backed forces in Lahj

Yemen's army launched a new missile attack on positions of Saudi-backed forces in Lahj province, Yemeni media reported.
The reports did not disclose further details about the type of missiles used or possible damage and casualties.
MNA
TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Yemeni media reported a new missile attack by Yemen's army on Saudi-backed forces in Lahj province.
Yemen's army launched a new missile attack on positions of Saudi-backed forces in Lahj province, Yemeni media reported.
The reports did not disclose further details about the type of missiles used or possible damage and casualties.
MNA
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