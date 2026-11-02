  1. Politics
Nov 2, 2026, 7:10 AM

Yemen army hits Saudi-backed forces in Lahj

Yemen army hits Saudi-backed forces in Lahj

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Yemeni media reported a new missile attack by Yemen's army on Saudi-backed forces in Lahj province.

Yemen's army launched a new missile attack on positions of Saudi-backed forces in Lahj province, Yemeni media reported.

The reports did not disclose further details about the type of missiles used or possible damage and casualties.

MNA 

News ID 249088

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