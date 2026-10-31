Iran-Africa stress enhancing coop., register 66% growth in H1

Speaking in the First Iran-Africa Agricultural Cooperation meeting held in Tehran on Saturday, Iran’s Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri-Ghezeljeh stated that the $940 million worth of trade with lucrative African countries’ market is insignificant that should be developed to a great extent.

Iran and African countries have high potentials to increase and enhance their trade exchanges to a great extent and this issue must be taken into serious consideration, the minister stressed.

Emphasizing the need for a paradigm shift in economic relations, he called for the transformation of political commitments into operational projects and joint investments.

Pointing to the potential capacities of both sides, Nouri Ghezeljeh emphasized that Iran sees Africa not merely as a sales market, but as a strategic partner in production and development.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian minister of agriculture pointed to the complementary capabilities of Iran and Africa, highlighting Iran’s strengths in areas such as irrigation management, greenhouse construction, agricultural machinery, seed production, livestock and poultry farming, vaccines, and agro-processing industries/

He emphasized Africa’s immense potential regarding tropical products, fisheries, and its growing markets.

The minister also said Iran has already held technical training courses for delegations from countries such as Ghana and Senegal and had pursued economic cooperation mechanisms with Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania and Kenya. He called for greater involvement of the private sector, saying governments should facilitate cooperation while businesses take the lead in implementing joint projects.

MNA/ 6994929