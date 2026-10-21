Iran unveils advanced quantum labs. at 3 academic centers

The facilities were inaugurated on October 14, 17, and 20, respectively, in ceremonies attended by Hossein Afshin, Iran’s vice president for science, technology, and knowledge-based economy.

Quantum technologies are considered a strategic field of science and technology worldwide. Their development depends not only on advances in fundamental research but also on the training of specialized personnel and access to advanced laboratory facilities.

Specialized quantum training laboratories enable students and researchers to connect theoretical knowledge with practical experience by directly observing, measuring, and examining quantum phenomena.

The three new facilities are intended to expand students’ opportunities for hands-on training, increase their access to specialized equipment, and strengthen universities’ capacity to train the workforce needed to advance quantum research and technology.

A key feature of the laboratories is the opportunity to conduct advanced experiments directly rather than relying solely on theoretical instruction or computer simulations. Students can work with laboratory equipment, measure quantum phenomena, and examine and analyze the results, Press TV reported.

The experiments available at the facilities include the generation and detection of single photons and photon pairs, the study of quantum entanglement, tests of Bell inequalities, and two-photon interference.

MNA