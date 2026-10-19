Iran has no fundamental differences with reg. states

During the meeting, Pezeshkian and Lavrov discussed issues related to relations between Tehran and Moscow and ways to strengthen cooperation.

Pezeshkian further stated that by leveraging their shared potential and utilizing regional and international mechanisms, Iran and Russia can play an effective role in bolstering peace, sustainable security, and a multilateral order.

During the meeting, issues concerning the relationship between Tehran and Moscow, as well as ways to strengthen mutual cooperation, were discussed.

Referring to his recent meetings and contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Pezeshkian said that through ongoing consultations with the Russian President, matters concerning bilateral understandings, implementation plans, and the expansion of joint cooperation are being actively pursued. We hope that the upcoming visit to Moscow will lay the necessary groundwork for the practical advancement of these agreements and the achievement of tangible results in the agreed-upon areas.

Expressing appreciation for the stance and support of the President, government, and people of Russia during the recent war, Pezeshkian also emphasized the importance of continued mutual support and the strengthening of political and diplomatic cooperation in line with the shared interests of both nations.

Referring to Iran’s historical, cultural, and ideological ties with regional countries, Pezeshkian stressed the need to strengthen neighborliness diplomacy adopted by Iran and expand constructive interactions among Islamic countries, saying: Iran has widespread cultural and ideological commonalities with regional countries and has always tried to develop its relations based on engagement, brotherhood, and cooperation.

The President added: The Islamic Republic of Iran has no fundamental differences with regional countries and is ready to resolve existing issues and challenges through dialogue, understanding, and regional mechanisms. It is the US’s divisive interventions and policies that have led to differences in our region.

Referring to the US military presence in the region, Pezeshkian stated: We believe that the establishment of US military bases in regional countries has not and will not have any benefits for the region, except for increasing tensions, intensifying differences, and instability and insecurity.

The President emphasized: The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any joint initiative and mechanism with regional countries in the areas of peace and security, economic development, cultural and scientific cooperation, and expanding people-to-people relations, and believes that sustainable security in the region must be ensured based on mutual trust, participation of regional countries, and respect for the legitimate interests of all parties.

MNA/6983203