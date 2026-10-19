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Oct 19, 2026, 10:23 AM

71% says US is on wrong track under Trump: Poll

71% says US is on wrong track under Trump: Poll

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – More than 7 in 10 Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, while President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to a second-term low.

The survey found 71% of US adults believe the nation is on the "wrong track," the highest percentage recorded by the poll during Trump's second term, as Republicans face mounting economic concerns heading into the Nov. 3 midterm elections, according to a new NBC News Decision Desk Poll.

Trump's approval rating dropped to 34%, while 66% disapprove of his performance. A majority, 51%, strongly disapprove, another second-term high in the survey.

The poll, powered by SurveyMonkey, also found registered voters favor Democrat House candidates over Republicans, 55% to 45%, potentially complicating Republican efforts to maintain their House majority.

MNA

News ID 248708

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