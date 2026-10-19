71% says US is on wrong track under Trump: Poll

The survey found 71% of US adults believe the nation is on the "wrong track," the highest percentage recorded by the poll during Trump's second term, as Republicans face mounting economic concerns heading into the Nov. 3 midterm elections, according to a new NBC News Decision Desk Poll.

Trump's approval rating dropped to 34%, while 66% disapprove of his performance. A majority, 51%, strongly disapprove, another second-term high in the survey.

The poll, powered by SurveyMonkey, also found registered voters favor Democrat House candidates over Republicans, 55% to 45%, potentially complicating Republican efforts to maintain their House majority.

MNA