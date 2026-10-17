All-front ceasefire essential to ending regional war

In an interview with Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television network on Friday, Khatibzadeh – who arrived in Beirut on Wednesday for talks with Lebanese officials – said Iran remained committed to ending the Israeli war on Lebanon and had secured this objective in the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, which Iran and the United States signed in mid-June this year.

He said Lebanon was among the key issues discussed between Iran and the US, adding that he sought to bring the two sides closer during his visit to Beirut. Khatibzadeh said that he held “good” talks with Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and officials at the Foreign Ministry.

The Iranian official stressed that Israel must end its war in Lebanon and the Levant, noting that developments in both regions are interconnected.

One of Iran’s conditions is an end to all wars, he said, adding that if fighting continues on any one of these fronts, it means the war continues on all fronts. That is why Iran remained committed to ending the war in Lebanon and managed to achieve that goal, he noted.

The Iranian diplomat also said that Washington and Tel Aviv violated the Islamabad understanding through their attacks on Iran and Lebanon, adding that US efforts to secure a ceasefire and end Israel’s war on Lebanon had reached a deadlock. He said Israel could not be trusted to honor its commitments and that Washington was responsible for restraining its regional ally.

Khatibzadeh described the US war against Iran as illegal under international law, saying Washington had failed to destroy Iran’s air defenses and deterrence capabilities. He said Iran had resisted an existential war and would continue defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He added that Tehran was ready to address concerns raised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United States over Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities, citing more than 15 IAEA reports that he said confirmed Iran’s compliance with its commitments.

Khatibzadeh also said Iran had proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, emphasizing that Tehran did not seek war but would resist any imposed conflict.

He further described Hezbollah as a Lebanese political party established to end Israeli attacks and occupation, adding that Iran’s relations with its allies were based on shared beliefs, values and principles.

MNA