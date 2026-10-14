  1. Politics
Oct 14, 2026, 4:38 PM

Aoun reports of phone call with FM Araghchi

Aoun reports of phone call with FM Araghchi

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced his telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and support for a diplomatic solution for the region.

The Lebanese presidency announced: Aoun received a call from the Iranian Foreign Minister, during which they discussed the current situation in the region.

According to Lebanese news website, El-Nashra, the Lebanese presidency office also said that they agreed on the need to support diplomatic solutions as the best way to end the conflicts in the region.

This comes while earlier, Saeed Khatibzadeh, Araqchi's deputy, arrived at Beirut International Airport earlier on Wednesday.

MNA/ISNA1405072215045

News ID 248593

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