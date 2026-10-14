Aoun reports of phone call with FM Araghchi

The Lebanese presidency announced: Aoun received a call from the Iranian Foreign Minister, during which they discussed the current situation in the region.

According to Lebanese news website, El-Nashra, the Lebanese presidency office also said that they agreed on the need to support diplomatic solutions as the best way to end the conflicts in the region.

This comes while earlier, Saeed Khatibzadeh, Araqchi's deputy, arrived at Beirut International Airport earlier on Wednesday.

MNA/ISNA1405072215045