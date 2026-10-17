Oil Tanker explodes in Hormuz after hitting naval mine: IRGC

A supertanker carrying over 2 million barrels of crude oil, which was attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route, struck a naval mine, resulting in an incident that triggered an explosion and a massive fire, the IRGC said in a statement.

By switching off all its positioning and radar systems, the supertanker attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, aided by deception and the support of the smuggling, terrorist US military.

The IRGC Navy declared, “The Strait of Hormuz is closed; and the consequence for vessels that defy Iranian regulations in the Strait of Hormuz is to be consumed by the fire of the US terrorist military, an entity they so misguidedly trusted.”

The statement underscored that the tanker's decision to disable its tracking equipment and rely on US military escort rather than coordinating with Iranian authorities was the direct cause of the disaster.

Iran’s IRGC Navy also has warned that ships violating its orders will “burn in the fire of trusting the terrorist US military.”

MNA/ 6979898