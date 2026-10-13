Trump may cut off Ukraine’s access to intelligence, Starlink

US President Donald Trump could cut off Ukraine’s access to US intelligence or pressure Elon Musk to disable SpaceX’s Starlink internet service for Kiev, Politico Europe reported.

According to the report, the recent Russia-US diesel agreements came "in a wretched month for Ukrainians, ahead of a fast-approaching frigid winter." This made Vladimir Zelensky think about "how angry he can actually afford to be." Politico noted that Zelensky "risks provoking Trump into cutting off vital US intelligence support or pressuring Elon Musk to disable SpaceX’s Starlink internet service, on which Ukraine’s military heavily relies."

MNA