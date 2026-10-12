Hormuz Strait management strategic duty of Iran Armed Forces

Speaking at the specialized-scientific seminar titled "Geographical Requirements Influencing the Defense Strategy for the Strait of Hormuz," with a focus on clarifying the approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Monday, he pointed to the passage of the enemy’s military equipment through the Strait of Hormuz in recent years, emphasizing that managing and restricting traffic in this waterway is a strategic duty of the Armed Forces.

The Strait of Hormuz is an integral part of Iranian territorial waters, he said, adding, “Iran’s sovereignty and management over this region constitute not merely a political claim, but an indisputable legal and geographical right.”

Iran does not seek to escalate tensions, yet it remains resolute in exercising its sovereign rights, Major General Safavi underlined.

When this strategic waterway becomes a conduit for the transit of military equipment directly targeting Iran's national security, managing and restricting such traffic is not only merely a right, but also a strategic imperative for the country’s Armed Forces, the advisor maintained.

Dismissing the hypothesis that the importance of the Strait of Hormuz would decline due to the construction of pipelines or alternative routes, Safavi stated that the Strait of Hormuz is a strategic bottleneck in the global energy network system.

The importance of this strategic strait in today’s volatile global market is even greater than in the past, in a way that more than 20 percent of the world's oil and energy flows continue to pass through this significant waterway, he continued.

He, who is also the head of Research Institute for Sacred Defense Sciences and Teachings Research Center of martyr Haj Qassem Soleimani, he emphasized that management of this strategic strait entails turning the waterway into a means of lifting maritime sanctions and a pathway to achieving regional peace and security through the participation of the regional countries.

Emphasizing that the Strait of Hormuz is an integral part of Iran's territorial waters, the major general stated, "Our primary strategy is the intelligent management of the Strait of Hormuz in the face of the American naval blockade against our country and our dear people.”

MA/ 6975630