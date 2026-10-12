Iran to not let enemy’s regional order be reestablished in WA

In a message issued on Monday, General Shekarchi emphasized, “We will not allow the enemy's regional order in West Asia to be re-established in the West Asian region."

He further maintained that countries of the region must step out from ineffective security umbrella of the United States.

To get rid of itself from the self-made quagmire in the West Asia, into which it sinks deeper by the day, the United States has resorted to fuel smuggling. Yet, the fundamental question remains: Can maritime banditry, theft, and fuel smuggling avert America's definitive defeat? never! he stressed.

The propaganda war and salvoes of lies by US officials regarding control over the Strait of Hormuz will not alter the realities on the battlefield, he said, adding, “Neither psychological operations nor media claims will be able to save Washington from the consequences of its failed strategies.”

Defeat cannot be concealed through propaganda and psychological warfare, nor can the realities on the battlefield be altered by mere clamor, the spokesman noted, saying that the recent insults leveled by delusional and imprudent US officials against Iran’s civilization, history, and people not only reflect their desperation but also serve only to strengthen the unwavering resolve of the heroic and noble nation of the Islamic Iran.

Regional countries have experienced the ineffectiveness of the United States’ purported security umbrella firsthand. It is now time to learn from this experience and avoid being drawn into a dangerous situation by the outdated policies of Trump and Netanyahu.

“We have repeatedly demonstrated our strength and resolve to American and Zionist enemies and their allies. Today, possessing readiness and capabilities far surpassing those of the past, the Armed Forces of the country resolutely defend the nation's interests, security, and the very existence of Islamic Iran, and will defeat its enemy through a powerful offensive."

Countries in the region have experienced the ineffectiveness of the US's purported security umbrella in the battlefield, Shekarchi stated, adding, “Now is the time for them to learn from this experience and avoid plunging into a deadly abyss by relying on the "rotten rope" of Trump and Netanyahu.”

“We will not allow the regional order envisioned by the US and the Zionist regime to be restored in West Asia region,” the spokesman of Armed Forces stipulated.

Washington is incapable of ensuring even its own security in the region, let alone that of others, General Shekarchi added.

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