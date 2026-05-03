  1. Politics
May 3, 2026, 3:09 PM

Trump has to choose btw impossible war or bad deal with Iran

Trump has to choose btw impossible war or bad deal with Iran

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says US President Donald Trump now faces a sharply narrowed choice between an “impossible military operation” against Iran and a “bad deal” with the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the IRGC announced, “Iran sets Pentagon a blockade deadline, China, Russia, Europe shift tone against Washington, Trump’s passive letter to the Congress show that Trump should choose between an impossible military operation or a bad deal.”

There is only one way to read this: Trump must choose between “an impossible military operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the statement emphasized.

The room for US decision-making has narrowed.   

Room for US decision-making has narrowed: IRGC statement

The IRGC Intelligence Organization asserted that these developments carry a singular meaning for the US administration. It claimed that President Trump is now forced to choose between an “impossible military operation” or what it described as a “bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

The statement concluded that the available room for US decision-making has become severely restricted.

MNA

News ID 244184

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