IRGC inflicts heavy blow on separatist groups in western Iran

Hamzeh Sayyid al-Shohada Base of the IRGC Ground Force announced in a statement that following intelligence monitoring by its intelligence units, mercenary elements affiliated with separatist terrorist groups who intended to carry out terrorist acts were targeted in an operation in Iran’s western province of Kurdistan on Monday.

It noted that during the operation, items including AK-47 rifles, handguns, ammunition, war grenades, forged identity documents, and Starlink satellite communication equipment were discovered and confiscated, while four individuals were also arrested.

The statement further warned that the IRGC headquarters maintains full intelligence surveillance over the movements of terrorist elements, stressing that any action against the security of the northwestern regions of Iran would be met with a decisive and regret-inducing response.

MNA/TSN