Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport resumes operations

Very early morning on Saturday, passenger flights took off IKA en route to destinations including Medina, Muscat, and Istanbul, local Iranian media reported.

Officials said the operation has started successfully and is expected to accelerate in the coming days with an increase in both the number of flights and destinations.

Meanwhile, Iran Air announced that, following the reopening of the country’s airspace, it has resumed flights to destinations such as Medina and Istanbul. The airline also plans to restart scheduled services to Baku, Najaf, Baghdad, and Doha in the coming days, according to the reports.

Aviation authorities emphasized that the gradual resumption of flights is being carried out in line with operational planning, with the goal of fully restoring routine flight operations.

MNA