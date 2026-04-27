First flight of Hajj pilgrims departs for Medina

The first flight carrying 260 Iranian pilgrims took off Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) in Tehran en route to Medina on Monday after a ceremony attended by Iranian officials.
The Hajj organization authorities traveled to Medina on Saturday to prepare conditions for the arrival of Iranian pilgrims.
MNA/TSN3576292
TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – The first flight carrying Iranian Hajj pilgrims departed for Medina in Saudi Arabia on Monday.
The first flight carrying 260 Iranian pilgrims took off Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) in Tehran en route to Medina on Monday after a ceremony attended by Iranian officials.
News ID 244027
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