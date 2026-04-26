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Apr 26, 2026, 11:49 AM

Suspect in WH event shooting says aimed to target officials

Suspect in WH event shooting says aimed to target officials

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – The suspect in the shooting incident outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday evening told authorities he intended to target officials from US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Citing law enforcement sources, CBS News reported on Sunday that the suspect, identified as Cole Allen, made the statement following his arrest.

Sources said the suspect did not specify Trump as a target, but referred broadly to “administration officials.”

Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed the suspect’s motive as the investigation continues.

The incident took place at the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the annual dinner was being held, prompting the evacuation of Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other senior officials, the report added.

MNA 

News ID 243993

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