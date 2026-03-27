Iran’s leaders united in rejecting negotiation with US

Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said in this week’s Friday Prayers sermon in the Iranian capital that the impact of the Iranian missiles on the Zionist regime’s positions and the US bases and assets have taken the enemy by surprise in a way they are miserable and regretful now.

The senior cleric added that the enemy is not able to confront Iran’s military capabilities, noting that the airspace of the occupied Palestinian lands is under the control of the Iranian missiles.

“Trump claims Iran is negotiating; this is exactly his dream. The heads of (Iranian) state are united in refusing to negotiate,” the senior cleric said.

Khatami added, “The reality is that America is stuck in the mud and is begging for negotiation while it says the opposite.”

He noted that the US enemy has attacked Iran twice during negotiations, so this enemy is not worthy of talking to.

MNA/6784706