7.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Alaska

The epicenter of underground shocks was 90 km northward from the city of Yakutat, the service said.
The earthquake source was at the depth of 10 kilometers.
No information about injured people and damage was reported thus far.
MNA/
TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 was registered in Alaska, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The epicenter of underground shocks was 90 km northward from the city of Yakutat, the service said.
The earthquake source was at the depth of 10 kilometers.
No information about injured people and damage was reported thus far.
MNA/
Your Comment