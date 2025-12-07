  1. World
  2. North America
Dec 7, 2025, 8:43 AM

7.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Alaska

7.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Alaska

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 was registered in Alaska, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The epicenter of underground shocks was 90 km northward from the city of Yakutat, the service said.

The earthquake source was at the depth of 10 kilometers.

No information about injured people and damage was reported thus far.

MNA/

News ID 239564

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News