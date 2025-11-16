Gen Z protests against Mexico president turn violent

The demonstration on Saturday was organised by members of generation Z, but ended with strong backing from older supporters of opposition parties.

“For many hours, this mobilisation proceeded and developed peacefully, until a group of hooded individuals began to commit acts of violence,” said Pablo Vázquez, the security chief for Mexico City.

He reported that 100 police officers were injured, of whom 40 required hospital treatment for bruises and cuts, while 20 protesters were hurt.

Sheinbaum, in power since October 2024, maintains approval ratings above 70% but has faced criticism of her security policy due to several high-profile murders.

Many of the protesters held banners and wore hats saluting Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez, the mayor of Uruapan in Michoacan state who was assassinated on 1 November having led a crusade against drug trafficking gangs in his town.

“He was killed because he was a man who was sending officers into the mountains to fight delinquents,” said 65-year-old real estate agent Rosa Maria Avila, who had travelled from Michoacan state. “He had the guts to confront them.”

“We need more security,” said Andres Massa, a 29-year-old business consultant who carried the pirate skull flag that has become a global symbol of gen Z protests.

MNA/