US boat strike kills 4 in Pacific Ocean: Hegseth

"Earlier today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on yet another narco-trafficking vessel," Hegseth posted.

On Monday, US strikes on suspected drug-trafficking ships in the Pacific killed 14 people, according to Hegseth, BBC reported.

The latest strikes, which have come at the direction of the president, mark an escalation in what the White House has cast as a campaign to stop seaborne narcotics from entering the US via both the Pacific and Caribbean.

Hegseth's post included a video showing a vessel catching fire after being struck by US munitions.

"The Western Hemisphere is no longer a safe haven for narco-terrorists bringing drugs to our shores to poison Americans," he wrote. "The Department of War will continue to hunt them down and eliminate them wherever they operate."

He added that the attack took place in international waters, and that no US personnel were harmed, the report noted.

