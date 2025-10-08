Oct. 7 operation cost Israel dearly

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s finance minister, admitted that Hamas’s October 7 operation (Al-Aqsa Storm) against Israel imposed a heavy and painful price on the Zionist entity and called for investigations and accountability of officials, Aljazeera reported.

Speaking to reporters, Smotrich warned that the war is not overand said there are forces urging Israel to withdraw.

Describing the current moment as a critical crossroads, he asked rhetorically whether Israel should surrender to the enemies in Gaza and allow them to remain on occupied Palestine's borders preparing for a next attack. He also questioned whether Israel should return to diplomatic arrangements whose guarantees, in his view, are worthless.

Smotrich stressed that he would not allow the cabinet to collapse and would not allow two years of so-called broad public mobilization to be squandered.

