Sep 24, 2025, 6:43 AM

Iran not to accept humiliating conditions in talks

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s top security official says that Tehran will not accept humiliating conditions, including restrictions on its missile range, to be imposed, stressing that Iran will firmly defend its national security.

In a post on his social media account, Larijani criticized Western powers for hypocrisy and double standards in dealing with Iran.

“First, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA. Then Europe failed to honor its commitments. In the end, they even resorted to bombings. Now, the same parties act as if they are the ones who are owed,” he said.

He emphasized that Iran will not compromise on its defensive capabilities. “Iran defends its national security with full determination and will never accept humiliating conditions such as limiting the range of its missiles,” he emphasized.

